Richard G. Segal
Prospect - Richard G. Segal, died Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia to Jacob and Irene Segal (Siegal) on December 9, 1937. Richard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marsha Segal; his sons, Dr. James E. Segal (Caroline Lussky) and Brian E. Segal (Christon) and their children Dalton Segal, Caroline Courtenay, William Courtenay, Andrew Segal and Jack Segal. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Edith and Charlotte and their spouses; his parents, Jack and Irene Segal; and his grandson, Colin Alexander Segal.
Richard was a graduate of Franklin and Marshall College and University of Pennsylvania Law School. He was a member of the Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Indiana Bar Associations and had recently retired. He was a partner in the law firm of Segal & Shanks and most recently finished his career at the firm of Lynch, Cox, Gilman and Goodman.
He enjoyed a good golf game, lunch out with friends with good conversation and fun. But mostly, he enjoyed family time and was blessed to have family around for good times and through these final days. Richard had a great wit and enjoyed sharing stories from his many interesting trials, many being hilarious. He was a member of Standard Country Club, the Masons and a proud Kentucky Colonel.
He was devout in his beliefs and was a member of The Temple.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue, followed by burial in The Temple Cemetery. Visitors are welcome at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 a.m. In his memory, contributions may be made to The Temple or the donor's choice.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020