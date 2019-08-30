|
Richard Gale Crenshaw
Louisville - formerly of Monroe, MI and Merritt Island, FL passed away peacefully in his home on August 26, 2019 in Louisville, KY surrounded by his children. He was 72. He is survived by his daughter, Marisa, son, Jeff (Jean Ann), grandchildren Jake and Matthew, his childhood friend and cousin, Dana Barto, as well as countless wonderful friends and family he touched along the way. Gale was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Crenshaw, infant daughter, Kelly Crenshaw, father, Otha Lee Crenshaw, his caring grandmother, Alice Hayter, and mother, Louise Crenshaw, who passed away when Gale was 9 months old. He was born on July 29, 1947 in Sapulpa, OK. A graduate of Oklahoma State University, Gale started his long and successful career in the credit bureau industry in Louisville, KY which eventually brought him to Alabama, Michigan, Ohio, and Florida. He always embraced each community he lived in and was involved in many professional and nonprofit organizations throughout his life. Gale will be remembered as a loving and caring father, loyal friend, an adventurous spirit, and a congenial and fun personality. An avid runner, skier, lover of oceans and overseas travel, he was always up for a gathering of friends and revelry. He especially enjoyed the annual ski trips he organized for many years, attending University of Michigan football games, and frequent travel to one of his favorite tropical locations, Belize. Gale will be missed for many reasons but especially for his infectious enthusiasm for life and a good margarita! He will be interred at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven in Louisville, KY on Saturday, September 7. A visitation will follow from 12pm - 2 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Brevard Humane Society Merritt Island or to your local Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019