Richard Glen "Buddy" Jackson Sr.
Louisville - Richard Glen "Buddy" Jackson Sr., 80, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born in Louisville Kentucky, he was a United States Army Veteran, a retired production worker at Multi Metals Inc. for 30 years, and a member of Cloverleaf Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, JoAnn (Miller) Jackson.
He is survived by his sons, Richard Jackson Jr. and Chris Jackson; grandchildren, Candice Tiller, Trey Jackson, Caleb Jackson, Clay Jackson, Adam Nichols; Great-grandchildren, James, Riley, Tyler, Jackson, and Aden.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23 from 3:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40216.
Service will be Thursday, October 24 at 10:00 A.M. at Owen Funeral Home; with Burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019