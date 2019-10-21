Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Glen "Buddy" Jackson Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Glen "Buddy" Jackson Sr. Obituary
Richard Glen "Buddy" Jackson Sr.

Louisville - Richard Glen "Buddy" Jackson Sr., 80, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born in Louisville Kentucky, he was a United States Army Veteran, a retired production worker at Multi Metals Inc. for 30 years, and a member of Cloverleaf Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, JoAnn (Miller) Jackson.

He is survived by his sons, Richard Jackson Jr. and Chris Jackson; grandchildren, Candice Tiller, Trey Jackson, Caleb Jackson, Clay Jackson, Adam Nichols; Great-grandchildren, James, Riley, Tyler, Jackson, and Aden.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23 from 3:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40216.

Service will be Thursday, October 24 at 10:00 A.M. at Owen Funeral Home; with Burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now