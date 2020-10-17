Dr. Richard H. DuBouLouisville - Dr. Richard H. DuBou, a successful plastic surgeon originally from New York, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of October 15 at the age of 76. The son of Gloria and Lewis DuBou, Richard moved to Kentucky after completing several residencies in California to work closely with Kleinert & Kutz Hand Care before opening up his own practice in Plastics and Reconstruction. Although highly skilled in all areas of plastic surgery, Richard's passion was cosmetic reconstruction where he melded medicine with art, to improve the lives of countless patients affected by cancer, trauma, and congenital deformity.In his early thirties, Richard married Maggie DuBou and together they had one child, a daughter, Nicole. He also had a step-son, David from Maggie's previous marriage. When not spending time with family or practicing medicine, Richard enjoyed playing squash, reading, and recreational shooting. He adored traveling and would often take his family on long holidays including Caribbean cruises, trips to the Middle East, and safaris in South Africa. He loved adventure and new experiences no matter the risk. During his lifetime, Richard went sky-diving, base jumping in Dubai, cage diving with Great Whites, scuba diving in the Red Sea, and white water rafting down the Zambezi River through Class IV and V rapids. He also enjoyed flying helicopters and airplanes. His zest for life was palpable to those around him, and he never stopped dreaming of his next wild adventure.Equally as important as travel in Richard's life was religion, and he held strong ties to the Jewish community that grew stronger as he became more spiritual. Richard was an active member of the Orthodox Synagogue Anshei Sfard and developed a close friendship with the Rabbi who helped guide him to become more religious. Richard served as president of the Synagogue and believed deeply in the principles of Jewish faith, ritually keeping the Sabbath every Friday night and adhering to the commandment of Tzedakah (Jewish charity). He always stepped in to offer his home to a Jewish traveler and would go out of his way to help anyone in need. Judaism provided Richard with a sense of fulfillment, belonging, and gratitude, and he never stopped giving back to the community that enabled him to find so much joy in life.Richard is survived by his daughter, Nicole DuBou; his step-son, David Goewey DuBou; his sister, Michelle Herbert; and his nephew, Loren Herbert. A devoted father, brilliant surgeon, and well-respected member of the community, he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. May his memory forever be a blessing.Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Sunday, October 18th at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue with burial to follow in Anshei Sfard Cemetery.