Richard H. Frank
Louisville - Richard H. Frank, 58, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on September 26, 2020.
He was a graduate of Trinity High School and the University of Louisville where he earned his engineering degree, MEng and MBA. Richard was an engineer in the auto industry. He was an avid UofL fan, loved golf, and Sunday night poker with his buddies.
Richard was born on October 9, 1961, Louisville to the late Carl A. and Elizabeth Frank. He was also preceded in death by his Sister, Suzanne Frank Zollar.
Richard is survived by his brothers, Thomas (Patricia) and Carl W. (Fay) Frank. He was a loving uncle to Brynn Whitworth, Teal Alsaleh, and Hadleigh Frank.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville).
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity High School.
