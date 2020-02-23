|
Richard "Rick" Hazelwood
Louisville - 76, of Louisville, passed away, Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was known by his family as Rock. He is alive with his Lord Jesus Christ. He was a retired machinist supervisor at Naval Ordinance for 32 years, Navy Veteran and Mason. He loved his grandchildren, God blessed him with 5, all girls. He never met a stranger and he would always offer advise, really his opinion but you always knew. He never hit the lottery but we did with him as a father, like all amazing fathers, he would do anything for us, and taught us to do that for others. Our Rock our Hero. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack & Berta Hazelwood & 3 brothers. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 53 years, Regina, son, Ricky Hazelwood, Jr., daughters, Wendy Kilgore (Chris), Rachel Hazelwood & Janet Dillander, grandchildren, Lily, Ivy & Rose Kilgore, Haley & Leanna Mills, sister, Leatha Rafferty and many nieces, nephews & cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be 1pm Wednesday at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home with burial in Mt. Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8pm Tuesday and after 9am Wednesday until time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020