Richard Herman Thompson
1922 - 2020
Richard Herman Thompson

Louisville - 97, born October 2, 1922, passed from this earth on September 13, 2020. He was the greatest model of kindness and generosity the earth had known. Self-made from nothing, his story is truly beautiful. He was quick to laugh and make you laugh, loved a joke, and loved his family and his wife steadfastly. His life was one of outstanding achievement, and a deep abiding faith in his Lord and Savior.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Delma; a baby boy, Kenneth; and two grand-children, Leticia Smith and Devon Roberson. Left to cherish sweet memories are his wife of 30 years, Nina; and children: Richard A. Thompson (Trish), Larry Thompson (Linda), Sharon Thompson-Smith (David), Steve Roberson (Lisa), Melissa Montana; also grandchildren: Jason Thompson (Angela), Nathan Thompson (Kelly), Chris Thompson (Holly), Laramie Thompson (Fiorella), Crystal Thompson-Boggs (David), Trelawny Smith-Cochran (Curtis), Tori Smith, Alea Smith, Rhett Roberson (Paige), Brendan Roberson (Chelsey), Trevor Gies (MacKensie), Ethan Gies, Kyrsten Gies, LaShay Montana, Guochun Mo (Leila), Chung You Huang (Anna); and 16 great grandchildren.

He left each and every one of them, 'better than we deserve'!

He proudly served in WWII in the South Pacific, part of the greatest generation. He came home to establish a building/real estate business, Thompson Realtors. His word was his most trusted collateral. He was a 60 year member of the National Association of Realtors, an Honorary Kentucky Colonel, and a member of Southeast Christian Church for 30 years.

A celebration of this wonderful life will begin with visitation on Thursday, September 17 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, from 4 - 8 PM. The memorial service will be held Friday, September 18, 12 PM (Noon) at the Chapel in the Woods/ Southeast Christian Church, with visitation from 11 AM until time of service. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Paul Loheide and staff, Dr. Ramsey Nassar and Dr. Rudolph Licandro for their tender care during this long journey, and for the love and support of many friends.

Due to Covid protocol, masks will be required at all gatherings.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
SEP
18
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Chapel in the Woods/ Southeast Christian Church
SEP
18
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Chapel in the Woods/ Southeast Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
