Richard Hughes Sr.



Jeffersonville - Richard E Hughes Sr. died on March 22, 2019 and was 88 years old. He was born to Walter and Mary Catherine Hughes on February 10, 1931. He was married to wife "Betty" for 59 years she predeceases him, as does son Ronald L., sister Delores Langford, and brother Basil Woods. He was a veteran serving in the Army from 1952 to 1954. He is a lifelong resident of Jeffersonville and was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.



He leaves his surviving sons, Richard Jr. "Judy", Donald P. "Charmaine" and Thomas E. Hughes "Jill"; and his surviving brother, Homer Woods Jr., and surviving sisters, Joan Hughes, Nancy Stevenson, Barbara Moore and Bonita Fields. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Trico, Derrick, Maxwell, Alexander, Richard III and William. He also survived by five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



He had multiple occupations throughout the years: however, the horse industry is where he spent most of his working life as a trainer. His body of work ranges from the saddlebred and quarter horse industries to the thoroughbred industry, where he thrived; and spanned more than 60 years.



His love for basketball and other sports was well known. He was a mentor to many young men, encouraging them to take advantage of their skills as athletes, as a boost to get them hand up in life. Some earned college scholarships that changed their lives to the positive and molded them into what they are today.



He had many friends and relationships from all walks of life; and was well respected and loved by many of them.



We will all miss him and know that he is in a better place.



The family wishes to express thanks for the nurses and doctors on 6 North at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center Louisville, KY for the care Mr. Hughes received.



Visitation will be at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main St. Jeffersonville, IN 47130 on Friday March 29, 2019 from 4 PM to 8 PM and Saturday March 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM. The funeral will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary