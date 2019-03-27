Services
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8269
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Hughes Sr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Hughes Sr. Obituary
Richard Hughes Sr.

Jeffersonville - Richard E Hughes Sr. died on March 22, 2019 and was 88 years old. He was born to Walter and Mary Catherine Hughes on February 10, 1931. He was married to wife "Betty" for 59 years she predeceases him, as does son Ronald L., sister Delores Langford, and brother Basil Woods. He was a veteran serving in the Army from 1952 to 1954. He is a lifelong resident of Jeffersonville and was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

He leaves his surviving sons, Richard Jr. "Judy", Donald P. "Charmaine" and Thomas E. Hughes "Jill"; and his surviving brother, Homer Woods Jr., and surviving sisters, Joan Hughes, Nancy Stevenson, Barbara Moore and Bonita Fields. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Trico, Derrick, Maxwell, Alexander, Richard III and William. He also survived by five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He had multiple occupations throughout the years: however, the horse industry is where he spent most of his working life as a trainer. His body of work ranges from the saddlebred and quarter horse industries to the thoroughbred industry, where he thrived; and spanned more than 60 years.

His love for basketball and other sports was well known. He was a mentor to many young men, encouraging them to take advantage of their skills as athletes, as a boost to get them hand up in life. Some earned college scholarships that changed their lives to the positive and molded them into what they are today.

He had many friends and relationships from all walks of life; and was well respected and loved by many of them.

We will all miss him and know that he is in a better place.

The family wishes to express thanks for the nurses and doctors on 6 North at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center Louisville, KY for the care Mr. Hughes received.

Visitation will be at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main St. Jeffersonville, IN 47130 on Friday March 29, 2019 from 4 PM to 8 PM and Saturday March 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM. The funeral will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Legacy Funeral Center
Download Now