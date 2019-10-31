Resources
Floyds Knobs - Richard J. Duffy died Oct. 29, 2019 holding hands with his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Best Duffy. Dick was born Sep 22, 1935 on Duffy Road, Floyds Knobs to George William Duffy, Sr. and Gertrude Farnsley Duffy. He attended Mooresville and Holy Trinity Schools, graduating from NAHS in 1953. His career as an executive with Sentry/Dairyland Insurance enabled him to enjoy living in many states through out the country before returning to Floyds Knobs post retirement.

Dick served in the Air Force during the Berlin Conflict in France, was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and founding member of the Anaheim Hills Rotary Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings George Duffy Jr, Martha Carroll, Jane Duffy Brown, Wilma Euless, Rheda Duffy, and Bonnie McNew.

With his wife, he is also survived by Son, Michael S. Duffy (Vickie), Daughter Anita Duffy, granddaughter Summer Hayes (Matthew), Grandson Cole Duffy (Samantha), Great Grandsons, London Hayes & Miles Duffy; Great Granddaughters Eleanor Duffy & Everleigh Hayes, Siblings Marilyn Duffy and Phyllis Delaney (James).

Visitation will be Tuesday Nov. 5th, 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM at St. Mary of the Knobs Church, 5719 Saint Mary Rd, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon at St. Mary of the Knobs Chapel. Memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church or Kindred Hospice. Arrangements under the direction of Kraft Funeral Service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
