Richard J. Terry
Mt. Washington - Mr. Richard J. Terry, age 82, returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy.) with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday 11am until 8pm, and Monday from 9am until the time of service at the funeral home. Celebration of life will follow the funeral services at the Hillview Government Center (283 Crestwood Ln.) www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019