Richard James Bonsutto
Louisville - 82, passed away on June 24th in Louisville Ky surrounded by family. He was born to parents Mateo and Lucy (Pucci) Bonsutto on May 14th, 1937 in Cleveland OH.
He married Janet E Zacharias in May of 1958, who survives him. Dick is also survived by son Richard C. (Viviane), Robert (Linda) and daughter Lori (Mary) Marcus and brother Matt. He is also survived by grandchildren Patrick, Amanda, Kayla, Carrie, Alicia, Rachel, Tony and Brittany and 9 great grandchildren. Dick was predeceased by his parents, bothers Angelo and Leroy and sister Marie Kich.
The family requests donations to Baptist Health Foundation, Palliative Care Fund, 4007 Kresge Way, Louisville Ky 40207, who provided support and care in his final days.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019