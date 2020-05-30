Richard Jerome "Jerry" Fangman Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Jerry" Jerome Fangman, Jr.

Louisville - Fangman, Richard "Jerry" Jerome Jr. 84 passed away peacefully, May 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Jerry graduated from St. Xavier High School and Bellarmine College. He was retired from Can-Tex industries and Walter Wagner Jr Co. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Jerome Fangman Sr. and Mildred Hollis Fangman and his brothers, Don Fangman and Bill Fangman. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jeanette Fangman; his four children, Richard "Rick" Fangman III (Beth), Mary Pat Meyer (Greg), Linda Applegate (Alan) and Pam Fischer; step-daughter, Sandy Hokenson (Craig); grandchildren, Richard Fangman IV (Sarah), William Fangman, Erin Redding (Scott), Amy Parker, Tricia Hamilton (Zach), Michael Katie, Patrick and Ellie Fischer; great granddaughter, Sawyer Fangman and his beloved dog, Sophie. There will be a Private Burial Monday, June 1, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Saint Mary's Center 14207 Aiken Rd, Louisville, KY, 40245.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved