Richard "Jerry" Jerome Fangman, Jr.Louisville - Fangman, Richard "Jerry" Jerome Jr. 84 passed away peacefully, May 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Jerry graduated from St. Xavier High School and Bellarmine College. He was retired from Can-Tex industries and Walter Wagner Jr Co. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Jerome Fangman Sr. and Mildred Hollis Fangman and his brothers, Don Fangman and Bill Fangman. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jeanette Fangman; his four children, Richard "Rick" Fangman III (Beth), Mary Pat Meyer (Greg), Linda Applegate (Alan) and Pam Fischer; step-daughter, Sandy Hokenson (Craig); grandchildren, Richard Fangman IV (Sarah), William Fangman, Erin Redding (Scott), Amy Parker, Tricia Hamilton (Zach), Michael Katie, Patrick and Ellie Fischer; great granddaughter, Sawyer Fangman and his beloved dog, Sophie. There will be a Private Burial Monday, June 1, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Saint Mary's Center 14207 Aiken Rd, Louisville, KY, 40245.