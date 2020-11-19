Richard Joseph Cooper, Jr
Louisville - Richard Joseph Cooper, Jr., 99, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Richard was born in Lebanon, Kentucky to Richard and Marie Cooper. He and his wife were longtime and faithful members of St. Martha Catholic Church. He also volunteered regularly for the St. Vincent de Paul Society and at one point served as its president. He was a U.S. Navy WWII Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Rosie Cooper; and parents, a brother and 3 sisters.
Carrying on Richard's legacy are his children, Annette Summers (John) and Richard Cooper III; sisters, Elizabeth Yann, and Carolyn Blanford; and brother, Charles B. Cooper.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services for Richard will be private. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
