Richard Joseph Glass
Louisville - 77, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church and Louisville Elks Lodge #8.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Marie Glass and sister, Mary Jane Glass.
He is survived by his brother, Lawrence "Buddy" Glass; dear friends, the Oaks family and several cousins.
His funeral Mass will be at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, 1104 S. 6th St. followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 15, 2019