Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church
1104 S. 6th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Glass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Joseph Glass

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Joseph Glass Obituary
Richard Joseph Glass

Louisville - 77, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church and Louisville Elks Lodge #8.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Marie Glass and sister, Mary Jane Glass.

He is survived by his brother, Lawrence "Buddy" Glass; dear friends, the Oaks family and several cousins.

His funeral Mass will be at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, 1104 S. 6th St. followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now