Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Eagles Nest International church
1216 Cooper Avenue
Richard Joseph Lucchese


1956 - 2019
Louisville - 62, of Louisville, KY passed away at Jewish Hospital on September 8, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on December 21,1956. He was preceded in death by his father Victor V. Lucchese, brothers; Victor and David. His is survived by his mother, Dorothy Lucchese, brother; Frank, sisters; Sheryl and Suzanne Corum (Dusty) and nieces and nephews.

Richard worked for many years in Florida in pool construction. He was known by many as "pool man." He moved back to Louisville in the past decade where he worked as a home repair contractor. Richard was an avid cardinal fan and loved watching sports. A memorial will be held at 7 pm at Eagles Nest International church at 1216 Cooper Avenue on Wednesday September 11th.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the church or Hospurus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
