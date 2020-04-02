Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Richard Joseph Redmon

Richard Joseph Redmon Obituary
Richard Joseph Redmon

Louisville - Mr. Richard Joseph Redmon, age 70, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Mr. Redmon was born in Louisville, KY on March 13, 1950. He was a member of Good Shepherd Church. He retired from Dean's Foods and was a United States Navy veteran.

Among those who preceded him in death are, his mother, Peggy Lee Hall Ohlmann and his granddaughter, Jessika Saltsman.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Bonnie L. Redmon; children, Dana Saltsman (Toby), Tracey Swantson (Mike), Rhonda Raley (Dale), Heather Corbett (Danny) and Mike Raley; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; father, Louis Earl Ohlmann; siblings, Cherry Brooks (Daryl), Pam Lawson (Dan), Ronnie Ohlmann (Vonna) and Mark Ohlmann (Alycia) and a host of other dear family and friends.

Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) is handling arrangements.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no funeral service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date and details will follow as soon as they are available. Please leave condolences on our website for the family read.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
