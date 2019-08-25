|
Richard K. Ryals
Hillsboro, OR - Richard K. Ryals age 57 passed away on August 20, 2019 at his home in Hillsboro, Oregon. He is survived by daughter Chastity Ryals, Siblings: Lorena Fuller, Barbara Dawson, Sharon Ryals, Joe Ryals, Susie Ryals , Missy Stewart and lifelong friend Bennie Vincent. He was preceded in death by parents Joe Ryals, and Evelyn Stinson and sister Mary Servi. Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date in Louisville, Ky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019