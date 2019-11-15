|
Richard "Denny" Kays
Louisville - Richard "Denny" Kays, 68, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Denny was born in Louisville on July 25, 1951 and was a graduate of St. Xavier High School, Class of 1969. He was former employee of National Linen Service and was an Air Force veteran.
His father, Loraine Kays preceded him in death.
Survivors include his mother, Bertha A. Kays; six siblings, Larry Kays (Roxane), David Kays, Chris Kays (Bonnie), Kevin Kays, Brenda Hoyt (Lynn) and Mary Jane Hellinger (Tony); many nieces and nephews and his extended family.
Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Sunday, November 17th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Denny's funeral service will be held from the funeral home chapel at 9:a.m. Monday, followed by burial at Resthaven. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Veterans' Affairs Medical Center. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019