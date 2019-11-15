Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kays
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Denny" Kays


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Denny" Kays Obituary
Richard "Denny" Kays

Louisville - Richard "Denny" Kays, 68, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Denny was born in Louisville on July 25, 1951 and was a graduate of St. Xavier High School, Class of 1969. He was former employee of National Linen Service and was an Air Force veteran.

His father, Loraine Kays preceded him in death.

Survivors include his mother, Bertha A. Kays; six siblings, Larry Kays (Roxane), David Kays, Chris Kays (Bonnie), Kevin Kays, Brenda Hoyt (Lynn) and Mary Jane Hellinger (Tony); many nieces and nephews and his extended family.

Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Sunday, November 17th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Denny's funeral service will be held from the funeral home chapel at 9:a.m. Monday, followed by burial at Resthaven. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Veterans' Affairs Medical Center. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Download Now