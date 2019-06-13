Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
LaGrange - Richard (Dick) Kingrey, born June 16, 1944 to the late Ruth Frances and Wilmer Howard Kingrey, died on June 11. Richard served eight years in the United States Air Force including three tours in Vietnam. He was employed for 37 years by LG&E in positions from lineman, to supervisor and electric systems coordinator. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Kinser, children Brian (Wilma), Lance (Julie), Maydean, Richele Lindsey (Jim), Mathew Gardner (Beth), Lauren Gardner; sisters Peggy Downs(Joey) , Shirley Clinard(Jerry) and numerous grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.

Upon learning he had lung cancer Richard hosted a celebration of life party he could enjoy in lieu of a funeral later on. Visitation will be Friday June 14, from 2:00 until 8:00 at Stoess Funeral Home, 6534 W. Hwy 22, Crestwood KY. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to . condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 13, 2019
