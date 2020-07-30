Richard L. Adams
Prospect - Richard L. Adams (Dick), 84, passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 23, at his home in Prospect, KY.
Dick was born on June 8, 1936, in Harrisburg, PA, to the late Wilhelmina Lang and Harvey Ramond Adams. He graduated from John Henry High School in 1954. Although Dick had an appointment to the Military Academy at West Point, he chose to stay closer to home due to aging parents. He then attended Gettysburg College, PA., class of 1958. He was a brother in Lambda Chi Alpha. It was there that he met his wife, Nancy, and they were married on Oct. 3, 1959, shortly after graduation.
Dick began his career in retail management with Sears, Roebuck and Co. He left 7 years later to work for Hallmark Cards. One of his accounts in Wheeling, WVA., purchased an "old guard" department store, Purcell's, in Lexington, Ky. and asked Dick to join them in bringing the store back to its glory days. He accepted the job and accomplished what he set out t do. Shortly thereafter, Dick decided to leave retail. He went back to college and got his MBA from EKU in 1972. He graduated at the top of his class while working a part-time job and fulfilling family responsibilities. He was the recipient of many awards and he was a member of Rotary Club, Kiwanis and he was designated a Kentucky Colonel.
Now, Dick the man we all knew and loved; principled, kind, caring and responsible. He had a marvelous sense of humor. He was a "sports nut" and was probably Army footballs most loyal fan. He never forgot a face, a date or a sporting statistic. He adored his children, grandchildren and rarely missed an activity in which they were involved. He coached his son's basketball team and enjoyed every minute. Dick was an animal lover, especially dogs. In later years that led to him joining and then managing the growth of GRRAND (Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs). It was there that he and Nancy met so many wonderful people who became life long friends.
Left to celebrate Dick's life and to cherish all of their wonderful memories are his wife of almost 61 years, Nancy; his son, Dr. James Adams (Mary Virginia) of Burlington, NC; his daughter, Kim DeWeese (John) of Louisville; grandchildren, Lauren A. Harrison (Jack), Charlotte Adams, Madison DeWeese and Miller DeWeese.
Due to COVID, the family will hold a private remembrance of Dick's life and other plans will follow as the situation changes.
The family thanks Hosparus, his caregivers, Melissa Allen, Connie Satterly and Pat Bastin from the bottom of their hearts! Without their compassion, care and support they couldn't have kept Dick at home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to GRRAND, Hosparus or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
