Richard "Rick" L. Buckley
Louisville - Born May 8, 1964. Rick leaves behind his parents, Bob and Betty Buckley, brother Dr. Joe Buckley, sister in-law Bethany, niece Sarah and many extended family members. Rick was a 1982 graduate of Fern Creek High School prior to entering IBEW Local 369 as a journeyman electrician. He poured his heart and soul into his craft and expected everyone to work at their highest level. He often spoke of his work and the various friendships that developed. A yearly highlight was the work and booth at the St. Joe's picnic. He was an avid Kentucky sports fan as well a supporter of Louisville athletics. Our hope is that he has found the Peace he always sought. A visitation will occur from 1 - 5 PM at Arch L. Heady Resthaven with a Memorial Service at 5 PM on Friday, July 19.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019