Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Buckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. "Rick" Buckley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. "Rick" Buckley Obituary
Richard "Rick" L. Buckley

Louisville - Born May 8, 1964. Rick leaves behind his parents, Bob and Betty Buckley, brother Dr. Joe Buckley, sister in-law Bethany, niece Sarah and many extended family members. Rick was a 1982 graduate of Fern Creek High School prior to entering IBEW Local 369 as a journeyman electrician. He poured his heart and soul into his craft and expected everyone to work at their highest level. He often spoke of his work and the various friendships that developed. A yearly highlight was the work and booth at the St. Joe's picnic. He was an avid Kentucky sports fan as well a supporter of Louisville athletics. Our hope is that he has found the Peace he always sought. A visitation will occur from 1 - 5 PM at Arch L. Heady Resthaven with a Memorial Service at 5 PM on Friday, July 19.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now