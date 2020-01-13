Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Richard L. Miszkiel Obituary
Richard L. Miszkiel

Louisville - Richard Leo Miszkiel, 73, died Sunday, January 12, 2020.

He was retired from Naval Ordnance, an Army Veteran and member of St. Bernard Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo John and Florence Wojtacha Miszkiel.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elaine Bischoff Miszkiel; children, Richard A. Miszkiel, Sr. (Suzanne) and Angela M. Caranto (Jason); grandchildren, Samantha Miszkiel, Richard A. Miszkiel, Jr., Haley Caranto and Hayden Caranto; sisters, Patricia Cirenese (Nick) and Josephine Sparks; aunt, Dorothy Wojtacha; and his dog, Pixie Leigh.

His funeral is 10am Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 1-8pm Wednesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
