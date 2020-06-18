Richard L. Privett Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard L. Privett, Sr.

Louisville -

Richard L. Privett, Sr., 89, of Louisville passed away June 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a retired security guard with Hillerich - Bradsby. He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church, All Wool And Yard Wide Democratic Club. He served from 1951 to 1952 during Korean War with the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Privett; daughter, Catherine Stacy; 3 brothers and 2 sisters; brother-in-law, Joseph Martin.

He is survived by his children, Richard L. Privett, Jr. (Gail), Mary Klarer, Melinda Mattingly (Tony), Randy Hill (Lorri), Denise Metry (Mitch), Malinda Sue King (Kerry), Richard W. Privett (Debbie) and Jimmy Privett (Brenda); brother-in-law, Ed Martin; 22 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

His funeral will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Schmid Funeral in Mt. Washington. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. p.m. Monday and after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday until time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made Alzheimers Foundation Disabled American Veterans or Hosparus.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at The Springs at Stony Brook. Due to the pandemic please check with attendant before entering.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 AM
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral
12:00 PM
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-7084
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved