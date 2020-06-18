Richard L. Privett, Sr.
Louisville -
Richard L. Privett, Sr., 89, of Louisville passed away June 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a retired security guard with Hillerich - Bradsby. He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church, All Wool And Yard Wide Democratic Club. He served from 1951 to 1952 during Korean War with the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Privett; daughter, Catherine Stacy; 3 brothers and 2 sisters; brother-in-law, Joseph Martin.
He is survived by his children, Richard L. Privett, Jr. (Gail), Mary Klarer, Melinda Mattingly (Tony), Randy Hill (Lorri), Denise Metry (Mitch), Malinda Sue King (Kerry), Richard W. Privett (Debbie) and Jimmy Privett (Brenda); brother-in-law, Ed Martin; 22 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
His funeral will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Schmid Funeral in Mt. Washington. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. p.m. Monday and after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday until time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made Alzheimers Foundation Disabled American Veterans or Hosparus.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at The Springs at Stony Brook. Due to the pandemic please check with attendant before entering.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.