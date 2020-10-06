Richard L. RossLouisville - Richard L. Ross, 92, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully October 4, 2020 at the Jefferson Place Nursing Facility. A native of Louisville, Richard was born May 17, 1928 to the late Carter George and Nellie Delph Ross.He was a graduate of Male High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. He was a proud member of Kappa PSI Pharmaceutical Fraternity, Kentucky Graduate Chapter. Richard started his Pharmacy career at Taylor Drugs. He joined the Board of Pharmacy in 1968 and retired in 1992 as the Executive Director of the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy. He also held memberships and was active in the Veterans Drug Club of Louisville, the Kentucky Pharmacist Association, and the Jefferson County Academy of Pharmacy.Richard was a man of faith and was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. He made many friends and acquaintances over the years. He was a friend to all who knew him. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister; Nellie Ross, and two brothers; Carter George Ross, Jr., and William Carter Ross, Sr.He survived by his several nieces and nephews, two of which he was especially close to, Bill and Corky Ross. He is also survived by two very dear friends, Denis Wiggins, and Paul Easley.Funeral Services for Richard will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2020, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m., Thursday, October 8, at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Richard to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 10200 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40223.