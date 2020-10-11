Richard L. "Dick" Smith
Floyds Knobs - Richard L. "Dick" Smith, 76 years of age passed away on October 10, 2020. He was born December 2, 1943 in New Albany to the late Julius and Rosetta (Hess) Smith. Dick was a graduate of Providence High School and longtime salesman for Uhl Truck Sales. He was a member of St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Cardinal Ritter Council #1221. Dick and his brothers formed the Smith Pulling Team and traveled all over the country competing in tractor pulls. Along with his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his son, Rick Smith, and brother, Jim Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Linda Libs Smith; children, Kevin Smith (Carrie) and Kelly Smith Nelson (Bo); grandchildren, Jacob Smith, Makenzie Smith, Hayden Smith, Delaney Smith, Dustin Nelson, Evan Nelson (Sydney), Damon Nelson (Sarah); great granddaughter, Adaline Nelson; brothers, Juder Smith (Jean) and Jerry Smith (Elaine); sisters, Phyllis Andres (Ron), Darlene Schy (Martin), Karen Thomas (Tim), and Denise Bomersbach (Brad); sister-in-law, Mary Ann Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm Tuesday and after 9:00 am Wednesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. His Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 am Wednesday at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, 7500 Navilleton Road, Floyds Knobs, Indiana 47119.
The family requests expressions of sympathy to the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org
or the charity of the donor's choice
.
