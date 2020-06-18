Richard L. (Snoz) Upton



Passed away June 15th, 2020. He was Born March 11, 1948 in Lou, Ky.



He was preceeded in death by his wife Sue, his parents Marvin and Nonie Upton, sisters Anita and Betty, and brother Jackie.



He is survived by his daughters Mary Lee and Sue Ann, son Ricky Jo, three grandchildren including Sara Sue and Tiger, a daughter in law Tossie, sisters Patsy, Carolyn, Dottie and Denise (Rick), Brothers Mike, Alan (Patsy), and Joey Upton(Laura).



Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held Wed. June 24th, 12pm at Sanctuary Church 930 Mary St. Lou, Ky.









