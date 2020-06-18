Richard L. (Snoz) Upton
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard L. (Snoz) Upton

Passed away June 15th, 2020. He was Born March 11, 1948 in Lou, Ky.

He was preceeded in death by his wife Sue, his parents Marvin and Nonie Upton, sisters Anita and Betty, and brother Jackie.

He is survived by his daughters Mary Lee and Sue Ann, son Ricky Jo, three grandchildren including Sara Sue and Tiger, a daughter in law Tossie, sisters Patsy, Carolyn, Dottie and Denise (Rick), Brothers Mike, Alan (Patsy), and Joey Upton(Laura).

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held Wed. June 24th, 12pm at Sanctuary Church 930 Mary St. Lou, Ky.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Sanctuary Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved