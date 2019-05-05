|
Richard "Rick" Lang
New Albany -
Richard "Rick" Dale Lang, 62 years of age died Wednesday May 1, 2019. He was born April 3, 1957 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Richard Joseph and LaVerne Louise (Schwartz) Lang. He attended Flaget (Braves) highschool until its closing and graduated from Providence High School. Rick was a retired mail handler with the U.S. Postal Service Main Office in Louisville, Kentucky for many years until retirement. He was a Disabled Veteran of the U.S. Army and member of Bonnie Sloan American Legion Post #28 in New Albany. He was one of the founders and a proud member of "FOSSILS" beer appreciation Society in Southern Indiana and will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include: His family; his many friends; his libation; and especially his companion dog "Roxy".
Visitation will be from: 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm Monday May 6th, and after 9:00 am Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday May 7th, in the Kraft Charlestown Rd. Chapel with Full Military Honors. Private entombment will be in Chapel of the Cross in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park. Online condolences to: www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019