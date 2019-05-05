Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
For more information about
Richard Lang
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Rick" Lang


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard "Rick" Lang Obituary
Richard "Rick" Lang

New Albany -

Richard "Rick" Dale Lang, 62 years of age died Wednesday May 1, 2019. He was born April 3, 1957 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Richard Joseph and LaVerne Louise (Schwartz) Lang. He attended Flaget (Braves) highschool until its closing and graduated from Providence High School. Rick was a retired mail handler with the U.S. Postal Service Main Office in Louisville, Kentucky for many years until retirement. He was a Disabled Veteran of the U.S. Army and member of Bonnie Sloan American Legion Post #28 in New Albany. He was one of the founders and a proud member of "FOSSILS" beer appreciation Society in Southern Indiana and will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include: His family; his many friends; his libation; and especially his companion dog "Roxy".

Visitation will be from: 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm Monday May 6th, and after 9:00 am Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday May 7th, in the Kraft Charlestown Rd. Chapel with Full Military Honors. Private entombment will be in Chapel of the Cross in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park. Online condolences to: www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now