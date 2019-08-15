|
Richard Lawrence Brown
Louisville - 47, of Louisville, KY, passed away in his sleep on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in his home in Louisville.
Richard was born in Louisville, KY to Sharon Lawrence Brown and David Brown on June 24, 1972. He attended Trinity High School where he excelled in wrestling and was state champion in 1991. He was awarded a wrestling scholarship from Ohio Northern University in Ada, OH where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Management. Richard returned to Trinity as Head Wrestling Coach for the 2008-2009 season. He led the wrestling team to win a state title that year as a first time head coach, and was awarded "Coach of the Year" after being nominated by his coaching peers. Richard and the Trinity Wrestling team repeated their success the following 2009-2010 season with a 2nd state title.
Richard is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bill and Lena Brown, and his maternal grandparents, Lee & Lois Lawrence.
Richard is survived by his loving parents, Sharon and David; his beloved children, Emma Grace and Noah Joseph; and his former wife, Lindsey Hays Smith.
Richard will always be remembered as a beloved son, loving father and fast friend to many along his life's path.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 3pm at St. Andrews Episcopal Church located at 2233 Woodbourne Avenue. A reception and visitation will immediately follow the service in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be given to Trinity High School's Wrestling Program.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019