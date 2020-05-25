Richard Lee CoatesLouisville - 57, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.Rick was a retired auto mechanic at Don's Service Center. He was a 2-time World Champion Powerlifter and holds a 2nd Degree Black Belt.He is preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Coates.Rick is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Christine Coates; father, Donald Coates (Marie) and brothers, Curtis and Jeffery Coates.His memorial service will be held Thursday 7 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Visitation prior to the service will be from 2-7 p.m.