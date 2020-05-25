Richard Lee Coates
Richard Lee Coates

Louisville - 57, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Rick was a retired auto mechanic at Don's Service Center. He was a 2-time World Champion Powerlifter and holds a 2nd Degree Black Belt.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Coates.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Christine Coates; father, Donald Coates (Marie) and brothers, Curtis and Jeffery Coates.

His memorial service will be held Thursday 7 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Visitation prior to the service will be from 2-7 p.m.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
MAY
28
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
