Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
501 Cherrywood Road
Louisville, KY
Richard Lee Czerwonka Obituary
Louisville - 69, passed away August 3, 2019. He was born in Louisville to Ovle R. and Roberta F. Czerwonka. He graduated from Flaget High School and University of Louisville. He worked as a realtor and homebuilder, then as an award-winning artist and sculptor.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Betty Jean Pike; his three children Daniel, Joseph (Nicole), and Amy (Andrew); brothers Michael and John; sisters Kathy and Laura; and mother Roberta.

There will be no visitation; his prayer service will be Friday, August 9 at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, Louisville, KY 40207. There will be a private family memorial.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
