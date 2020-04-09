|
Richard (Red) Lee Perkins
Richard (Red) Lee Perkins was born in Calais, Maine on June 12, 1943 to Harold Lee Perkins and Mary Kathleen (Kelly) Perkins. He died on the morning of April 6, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Richard joined the Navy in 1965 and met his wife of 52 years, Carolyn (Dickerson) Perkins on a blind date on the Belle of Louisville. They raised three children, Mary Kathleen Parsley (Chris), Emily Ann Williams (Tim) and John Patrick Perkins (Lori). He worked as an Engineer for Norfolk Southern Railway for 32 years.
He filled his 16 years of retirement with his favorite things, which were gardening, traveling and spending time with his five grandchildren, Elizabeth Williams, Alex Williams, Jackson Parsley, Olivia Parsley and Ava Perkins. He was on the board of Hal Warheim Park, a pocket park located in the Highlands.
Richard had a wickedly clever sense of humor and a huge heart. He always had a smile on his face and kind words for all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Warheim Park Association, PO Box 5561, Louisville, KY 40255 or the at act.alz.org.
He will be greatly missed. A memorial celebrating his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020