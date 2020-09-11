Richard Lee Powell
Louisville - Richard L. "Rich" Powell, 80, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
He was born on March 15, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Walter and Anna (Salerno) Powell. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Walter Powell, Jr. and Thomas Powell.
Rich is survived by his loving wife, Judy Powell, sons Michael Powell (Beth), Greg Powell, David Powell, Nick Powell, grandchildren, Lauren Seaman (Joe), Connor Powell (Mara), Kennedy Powell, Aidan Powell and sister Nancy Ferrer (Ray).
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).
Mass will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Leonard's Catholic Church (440 Zorn Avenue Louisville, KY 40206).
The family requests that contributions in Rich's memory be made to Hosparus of Louisville, Mass of the Air and/or Home of the Innocents.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
.