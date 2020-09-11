1/1
Richard Lee Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lee Powell

Louisville - Richard L. "Rich" Powell, 80, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

He was born on March 15, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Walter and Anna (Salerno) Powell. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Walter Powell, Jr. and Thomas Powell.

Rich is survived by his loving wife, Judy Powell, sons Michael Powell (Beth), Greg Powell, David Powell, Nick Powell, grandchildren, Lauren Seaman (Joe), Connor Powell (Mara), Kennedy Powell, Aidan Powell and sister Nancy Ferrer (Ray).

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).

Mass will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Leonard's Catholic Church (440 Zorn Avenue Louisville, KY 40206).

The family requests that contributions in Rich's memory be made to Hosparus of Louisville, Mass of the Air and/or Home of the Innocents.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved