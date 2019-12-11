|
Richard Leonard Slater
Louisville - Richard Leonard Slater, 64, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 8, 2019.
He was a 1973 graduate of Doss High School where he was a member of the wrestling team. While at Doss, Richard was affectionately known by many as Richard the Lionheart because of the kindness he showed toward others. After leaving high school Richard started his working career at International Harvester. While there, Richard developed friendships that would last the rest of his life.
During the 1980's Richard co-hosted a radio program that lasted for several years. After that program ended, he hosted his own show which aired Sundays. On his program, Richard would report on the news as well as what was happening around the city.
Later in life Richard was able to live out his passion for golf when he opened the Iroquois Golf Shop. In addition to being the owner, Richard was also a gifted custom golf club maker. This craftsmanship no doubt helped many golfers to improve their game. During this time Richard was also a member of South Park Country Club.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Sylvia and Clifford Slater, and his brother, Stan Slater.
He is survived by his brother, Jeffrey Slater and his sister, Starr (David) Pottinger.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 15 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019