Richard Leroy Eaves
Richard Leroy Eaves

Louisville - Richard Leroy Eaves, age 58 of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He graduated from Valley High School and attended University of Louisville. He was an accomplished musician who sang, played drums and guitar and was a member of several local bands. He was formerly employed with the University of Louisville as their flooring specialist. He currently worked for Dominos Pizza. He was an avid Nascar fan. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie Elizabeth Williams Eaves; sister, Sharon Eaves Harding; and brother, Michael Eaves.

Richard is survived by his wife, Maureen McKiernan Carrier; father, Clifford Eaves (Jean); son, Zachary Eaves; uncles, Billy Frank Williams (Coleen) and Hugh Williams (Shirley); aunt, Judy Hardesty (John); and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown), with a celebration of Richard's life at 12 pm there.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
OCT
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
