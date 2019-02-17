|
Richard Lewis Page
Louisville - 86, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 13, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was a 1950 Louisville Male High School graduate and a member of their 50 Year Club. He proudly served in the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army. Richard retired as a Heavy Truck Parts Analyst from the Ford Motor Company after 38 ½ years of service. He was a Mason, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a Kosair Shriner. He was also a member of Southeast Christian Church.
Richard was an accomplished distance runner and completed 12 marathons (including 3 Boston Marathons and a New York Marathon) in addition to numerous Mini Marathons and 10K races. His favorite pastime was reading and he would often read 100 books per year. He will be remembered for his immense love for his wife and daughter and his constant generosity to others. As a devoted husband, he tenderly cared for his wife of 55 years throughout her long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Wilda (Morris) Page; his parents, Leon and Cora Page; his brother, Ron Page; and his niece, Mary Joyce Bizzell.
Richard is survived by his loving daughter, Lisa Page Strobl (John); grandchildren, Chelsea Collard (Garrett) and Travis Strobl; great grandson, Colin; sisters-in-law, Barbara Page and Anna Reis; nieces and nephews, Kim Holmes (Bruce), Jerry Reis (Rita), Larry Reis (Kathy), and Mike Bizzell; several great- and great-great nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
A service to celebrate Richard's life will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2 pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. The family will accept guests for visitation at the funeral home on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4-8pm and on Tuesday before the service from 12-2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard's honor to Kosair Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019