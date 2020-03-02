|
Richard "Dick" Mason Townsend
Richard "Dick" Mason Townsend, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 1, 2020 at Baptist Hospital East Pallative Care Unit.
He was born November 1, 1935 in Woodbridge Connecticut. Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Joan Cole Townsend; his parents Bernard William and Margaret TurnballTownsend; and three brothers Brooks, Robert, and William Townsend. Here to continue Dick's legacy are his daughters Cheryl Ann Townsend (Cindi) and Sandra T Clare (David); three grandsons Evan Cole, Kyle Mason, and Conner David Clare; his sister-in-law Linda Cole; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Dick graduated from Springfield College, MA and proudly served his country in the US Army Reserves. He worked at Travelers Insurance Company until retiring- then Seneca Risk Services until his second retirement.
Dick was a member of Immanuel U.C.C. for 55 years and enjoyed singing in the church choir. He loved his family and his church, often considering the two the same. Dick loved the Red Sox, the Patriots, golf, and of course UK and UofL. However his favorite pastime was reading and playing cards at Bonnycastle Club.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Immanuel U.C.C., 2300 Taylorsville Road Louisville, KY 40205.
Visitation will be held Sunday March 8, 2020 from 2-7pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road. A funeral service in Dick's honor will be Monday March 9, 2020 at 12 pm at the funeral home. Dick will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020