Richard Milburn Stillwell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Milburn Stillwell

Clarksville - Richard Milburn Stillwell, 86, died May 02, 2020 at Wedgewood Healthcare. He was born in Boston, KY., and was retired from Pillsbury after 40 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Riggs Stillwell and a son, Gary Stillwell.

Survivors include his daughter, Pamela J. Dennis (Michael) of Clarksville, two sons, Richard Leroy Stillwell (Pam) of Sellersburg, and Robert Neal Stillwell of Jeffersonville, two sisters, Margaret Cissell of Bardstown, KY. and Estelle Norris of Holy Cross, KY., five grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private with a public memorial service to be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy to Hosparus of Southern Indiana. Online condolences at www.chapmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved