Richard Milburn Stillwell
Clarksville - Richard Milburn Stillwell, 86, died May 02, 2020 at Wedgewood Healthcare. He was born in Boston, KY., and was retired from Pillsbury after 40 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Riggs Stillwell and a son, Gary Stillwell.
Survivors include his daughter, Pamela J. Dennis (Michael) of Clarksville, two sons, Richard Leroy Stillwell (Pam) of Sellersburg, and Robert Neal Stillwell of Jeffersonville, two sisters, Margaret Cissell of Bardstown, KY. and Estelle Norris of Holy Cross, KY., five grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private with a public memorial service to be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy to Hosparus of Southern Indiana. Online condolences at www.chapmanfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.