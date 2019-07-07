|
|
Richard "Walker" Mills
Louisville - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Richard "Walker" Mills, age 30 our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Monday, July 1, 2019. He is survived by his parents Rick & Kathy, his brother Chris and his family Kara and Stella, his sister Natalee and her family Dave and Harper, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Special Glimpse
Walker was born in Louisville, KY; spent 7 years in Northern Kentucky, and returned to Louisville in 2000, with his family. Walker attended Christian Academy of Louisville, was selected as the Courier Journal student of the month in November of 2006 and graduated in 2007. He doubled majored at Case Western University in Cleveland, OH and graduated in 2011. He pursued a career in Information Technology and worked for Strategic Communications as their Service Delivery Manager, along-side family and friends. Walker was a burst of energy in everyone's life. He was unforgettable. Truly one of a kind. Everyone Walker met was attracted to his big inviting and contagious smile. He was a loving, thoughtful, and genuine son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He loved spending time with family and friends. Walker was known to give out the biggest hugs and was sincerely engaged in all conversation especially those with his beloved dog, Sabre. He always enjoyed working out at the gym and was considered a master of jumping rope. He looked forward to and spent time flying around the world. His 48-page expanded passport is evidence of his love for travel and all the places he visited. He was fiercely competitive and passionate about everything he was involved in and gave 110 percent to every experience and every relationship.
Walker was a believer in Christ and we know he is in heaven. Walker's grandmother dreamed Walker spoke to her and told her he was waiting to walk her thru the gates of heaven and this is why he left before her. We all feel the void he left in our lives and with wonderful and needed prayers the healing process will began for us all and the void will be filled with joy and happiness for Walker and our reunion and celebration with him in heaven.
Walker, we love and miss you.
Friends will be received at the Pearson Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207 (502) 896-0349 on Saturday July 13th from noon until 2:00 pm with a Celebration of Life service to be held in the Pearson Chapel at 2 p.m.
To send condolences https://www.pearsonfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Richard-Mills-11/
Those who choose to give a gift to honor Walker are asked to make a contribution in his name to Cincinnati Children's Pulmonary Asthma Center 3333 Burnet Ave MLC 7041, Cincinnati OH 45229. Attn: Theresa Guilbert, MD. Please include your name and address with your check and indicate it is in the memory of Walker Mills.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019