|
|
Richard O'Neill Gregory
Louisville - Richard O'Neill Gregory, 89, of Louisville, died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, April 9th, 2020 from complications resulting from his fight with Alzheimer's disease.
Rich Gregory, was born June 11, 1930 to Nancy and John J. Gregory in East Bernstadt, KY as the 6th of 7 children. Known for being a bit mischievous, his parents thought it best to send him to a nearby Christian boarding school, Annville Institute. During his high school years at Annville, Rich both learned to play basketball and graduated an Honor Student. After graduation, instead of moving back to the family farm, he moved to Louisville for a career in industrial design at International Harvester.
He worked for over 35 years at International Harvester and went on to become the President of his trade union, the Pattern Makers League of North America. While in Louisville, Rich met his beautiful wife Carmelia House, a mother of three young children, and they were married on February 7, 1970. Instantly, their family grew to five. In his free time, Rich was also an award-winning real estate broker specializing in farm land. Post retirement, Rich returned to college where he studied Japanese, history, and math, all while teaching as an industrial educator. His hobbies included watching college basketball, horse racing, and meticulously laboring, with love, on the family home in the Highlands.
Richard is survived by his wife, Carmelia, and by his children: Rick Gregory of Louisville; Louis Todd House MD (Suzanne) of Louisville, and their children Kollan, Kelci, Noah, Will and Henry; Maria (Arnett) Williamson House, MD surgeon in Henderson NV, and their children Aurya, Nadia, and Lennett; and Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Neil (Meg) Gregory and their children Eric and Hazel, currently in Pensacola, FL. Rich is also survived by his sister-in-law Martha, wife of Rich's late younger brother David, and their family.
Because of the ongoing Covid 19 crisis, there will not be a visitation or funeral. However, there will be notification of a memorial service once it is safe to congregate in numbers again.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus Health or the Right to Life of Louisville. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020