Richard O. "Dick" Bernard
Louisville - Richard O. "Dick" Bernard, born in Bryn Mawr, PA. on February 19, 1931. He left this sphere on May 26, 2019. Dick retired from the United States Air Force in the grade of Lt. Col. He was an educator in Indiana and Kentucky, a Lion for over 40 years. Dick was a longtime active member of Watkins United Methodist Church. He has gone home to be with Jesus.
Dick is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Ida Bernard.
Left to cherish his memory, children, James Bernard, Rose Maggard (Jeff) and Sherri Pack (Scott), a brother, David Bernard, a sister, Anne Valentine. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport rd. with interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Guests are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4-8pm and after 9am the day of the service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the Lion's Club.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019