Richard P. "Dick" Sohan Jr.Louisville - 83, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was a retired court clerk for the Jefferson County Administrative Office of Courts, a member of Saint John XXIII Council Knights of Columbus, and a Past Grand Knight of the Monsignor Bouschet 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard P. & Dorothy Sohan; a sister, Dorothy Hartung; and a brother, John P. Sohan.He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Myers Sohan; a son, Rich Sohan (Jan); grandchildren, Cameron and Bryan Sohan; a brother, James P. Sohan (Peggy); a sister-in-law, Dianna Sohan; a brother-in-law, Paul Hartung; and many nieces and nephews.His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a. m. Thursday at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p. m. Wednesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway.Memorial gifts may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor.