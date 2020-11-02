1/1
Richard P. Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard P. Thomas

Louisville - 90, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.

A native of Lebanon, KY, he was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran and a retired supervisor from Shively Works Department. He was the former owner of Thomas Shawnee Marathon and Rockford Plaza Service Center Arco-Golf. Dick was a member of American Legion Post 220, Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church and Derby City Classic Chevy Club.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years., Rosella (Walters) Thomas.

He is survived by his son, Ricky Thomas (Becki); grand-dog, Hurley and several nieces; nephews and dear friends.

His funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Mary Queen of Peace, 4005 Dixie Hwy. with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation will be from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved