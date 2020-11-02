Richard P. ThomasLouisville - 90, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.A native of Lebanon, KY, he was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran and a retired supervisor from Shively Works Department. He was the former owner of Thomas Shawnee Marathon and Rockford Plaza Service Center Arco-Golf. Dick was a member of American Legion Post 220, Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church and Derby City Classic Chevy Club.He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years., Rosella (Walters) Thomas.He is survived by his son, Ricky Thomas (Becki); grand-dog, Hurley and several nieces; nephews and dear friends.His funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Mary Queen of Peace, 4005 Dixie Hwy. with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.Visitation will be from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.