Richard Phillips
Louisville - Richard Phillips, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).
Visitation will also be held from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Chapel in the Woods (1401 Moser Rd, Louisville, KY 40299) with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery (4623 Preston Hwy, Louisville, KY 40213). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019