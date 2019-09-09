|
|
Richard Pickerell
Louisville - Richard Austin Pickerell, born April 8, 1971, went to be with the Lord with family and Rev. Vince Garmon by the bedside on Friday, September 6, 2019, age 48 years. Mr. Pickerell was a former forklift operator with more than 25 years of service at the Kentucky Ford Truck Plant.
His father, Mr. Charles Robert Pickerell; uncles, David Pickerell, Bruce Pickerell; and cousins, Chris & Michael Pickerell preceded him in death.
Survivors to cherish fond memories are his beloved and devoted mother, Virginia Carol Girdley Pickerell; devoted and beloved sister, Mrs. Patricia Ann Pickerell Foley, and her husband, Curtis Gregg Foley, of Indiana; uncles, Layle B. Barker, Harry W. Girdley; cousin, Larry Alan Barker of Virginia; and aunts, Mrs. Carolyn Pickerell Rickey of Boston, KY and Ms. Shirley Pickerell.
Richard was a graduate of Waggoner High School and a former marching band member of both Waggoner and U of L Bands. He loved computers, cars, ham radios, and music. All that knew Richard will fondly and deeply miss him.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 4:00pm to 8:00pm Friday, September 13, 2019. And during the morning of the funeral from 9:00am until the time of the funeral service. His funeral service is 10:00am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
Officiating will be Richard's great friend, Pastoral Minister Rev. Vince Garmon of Southeast Christian Church, who graciously requested to officiate.
Interment will follow the funeral in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, 2019