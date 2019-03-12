|
Richard Putney Guerrant, Jr.
Danville - Richard Putney Guerrant Jr., 92, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was born in Danville on July 4, 1926, to the late Richard Putney Sr. and Mary Garnett Wood Guerrant. Immediately after graduating from Danville High School in 1944, Richard enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation radioman during WWII. Following an honorable discharge, he earned his B.S. from University of Louisville in 1950. He embarked on a career in the Sciences, first as a chemist at Corning Glassworks, and then as a Medical Technologist, eventually becoming the Laboratory Director at St Mary's Hospital in Florida. Being deeply committed to service and mentoring, however, Richard followed his heart and entered the seminary at 52. Upon his graduation in 1981 from the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, Richard was the ordained Presbyterian minister of Columbia Union Presbyterian Church until his retirement in 1992. He continued his ministry serving as Interim Minister at First Presbyterian Church at Prestonsburg, First Presbyterian Church in London, Nicholasville Presbyterian Church, Versailles Presbyterian Church, Pisgah Presbyterian Church, and Central Presbyterian Church in Hyden. Finally, after acting as a supply pastor for the Paint Lick and Perryville Presbyterian Churches, Richard hung up his clerical robe in 2016. A former Scoutmaster, Richard remained active in the community into his late 80's, serving as a member of the Lions Club, Concerned Citizens for Human Relations, and as a board member of the Salvation Army. A huge advocate for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass and the Hope Network, he worked tirelessly to influence young and old alike to reach their potential. Though often happiest on the water with a pipe in his mouth and a line in the water, Richard was best known for his love of people. With his signature bow tie and contagious smile, he charmed all those fortunate to be in his presence. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two sisters, Nancy Guerrant Alcock and Mary Evelyn Guerrant Byrd and a brother Buford Wood Guerrant.
He is survived by his wife, Laura McGuire Guerrant of Danville; three daughters, Mary McGuire Guerrant Baker of Danville, Nancy Lynn Guerrant of Louisville, Rebecca Anne Guerrant of Louisville; two sons, Richard Putney (Judith) Guerrant III of Covington, Tennessee, and Ted McGuire (Mary Jane) Guerrant of Atlanta, Georgia; five grandchildren, Lauren Ashley Guerrant, Conner Brooke Guerrant, Kelsy Amanda Black, Christopher McGuire Guerrant, and Carly Ann Guerrant; and one great grandchild, Aiden James Black; and an extended family of four nephews, a great-niece, and a host of great nephews.
The Memorial Service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at The Presbyterian Church with Rev. Caroline Kelly and Rollin Tarter officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. Memorial donations are suggested to Burnham Wood or the Hope Network. The online guestbook is available at www.stithcares.com.
