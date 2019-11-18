|
Richard R. Salyer
Louisville - Richard R. Salyer, 86, of Okolona passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born in Seco, Kentucky to the late Vina Belle Salyer on May 5, 1933.
Richard retired from International Harvester. He also served his country in the United States Air Force, and was twice past Master of Fairdale Lodge 942, past District Deputy of Fairdale Lodge 942 and was a member of Scottish Right.
His wife Sue Ann Salyer, brothers, Noah and Drexel and sister Ava Lee, preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory are his son's Richard C. Salyer and Michael R. Salyer, daughter, Deborah S. Reinert(John), four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A funeral service to celebrate Richard's life will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens, 279 Landis Lane, Mount Washington, Kentucky 40047.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-8pm, with a Rose Croix service at 6:30pm and a Blue Lodge Ceremony at 7pm.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019