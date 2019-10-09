|
|
Richard Ray Korfhage
Louisville - Richard Ray Korfhage, passed away on October 08, 2019 at the Episcopal Home. He was born to the late Clinton and Margarett Korfhage in Louisville, KY. Richard lived a full and active life. He worked in the family business, was a boy scout and an Atherton High School Alumnus. He swam for the Lakeside swim team and was an avid ice skater, winning many awards. He competed in the 1992 Special Olympics where he won 3 gold medals in ice skating.
He loved to ski and was a member of the Louisville Ski Club. Richard was an avid UofL fan and he loved the Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of the Derby City Dallas Cowboys Fan Club, the Kentuckiana Blues Society and the German-American Club. Richard was an honorary Kentucky Colonel. He was a long-time, active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where he enjoyed ushering, attending Sunday School classes every week and socializing with the congregation. He also enjoyed going to the lake where he loved to fish. He was never happier than when he was eating a cheeseburger, plain.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara Kennedy and brother Martin Korfhage, brother-in-law Bob Rhea.
Left to cherish his memory is his sister Joyce Korfhage-Rhea, brother Todd Korfhage (Cheryl) ,sister-in-law Lynne Korfhage, brother-in-law John Kennedey, 4 nieces Shannon Robinson, Andrea Gagnon, Kimberly Jenkins and Lauren Wilson, 2 nephews Bradley Korfhage and Alex Korfhage, and also his girlfriend of many years, Carolyn Joyce.
Visitation will be held at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3:00pm-8:00pm. A second visitation will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2000 Douglass Blvd, Louisville, KY 40205 on Saturday, October 12 from 9:00am-10:00am preceding the funeral at 10:00am, with a burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave. Louisville, KY 40205. Expressions of sympathy can be made to be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019