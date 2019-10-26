|
|
Richard S. "Biz" Kusak
Louisville - Richard S. "Biz" Kusak, 76, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Biz was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Stanley and Mary Kusak. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea during the Vietnam War. He worked as an electrician with the I.B.E.W. local 369 and later sold real estate for a short time. He was General Agent for Knights of Columbus Insurance where he was also 4th degree member.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Margaret "Pegge" Elder Kusak; sons, Joseph (Kim), John, Stas (Elizabeth), and James Kusak (Anne); grandchildren, June, Kit, Isabel, Violet, and Jack; sister, Sr. Joan Kusak, I.H.M.; many cousins; and the Our Lady Queen of Angels Gang in Detroit, MI.
Biz loved to golf, putz around, support all pro teams in Detroit, but most importantly, Biz loved life and strived to make sure everyone was having a good time.
Memorial Mass for Biz will be at 10 AM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4-8 PM on Monday, October 28 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
Memorial donations may be made to , Hosparus, and the Barton House. Online condolences can be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019