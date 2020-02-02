Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Richard Smith Hill

Richard Smith Hill Obituary
Richard Smith Hill

Louisville - Richard Smith Hill 83 of Louisville passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of years the Ann Hill who was the former Ann Carmel; His children Ann Irene McKiernan (Dan), Mollie Hill (Cathy), and Dr. Anthony S. Hill (Jennifer); her 7 grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4 from 3-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home 3800 Bardstown Rd. and on Wednesday, February 5 from 10am until 11 am at his church John Paul Academy II 3525 Goldsmith Ln with his funeral mass to follow at 11 am.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
